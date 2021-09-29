Brazos County Health District announces COVID-19 booster vaccines now available for some

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos County Health District announced that COVID-19 booster vaccines are now available for certain people.

The booster is available for those who received the two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

Doses will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those eligible for the booster include residents of long-term care facilities over the age of 18, people over the age of 65, people between the ages of 18-64 with underlying medical conditions and people between the ages of 18-64 who work or living situation increases the risk of exposure or transmission.

Booster doses are not authorized for people who received the Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the FDA and CDC do not recommend mixing vaccine brands.

Those who have received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine should not receive a Pfizer booster vaccine.

