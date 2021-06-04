Brazos County Health Department gives update on COVID, says they still have work to do

BRAZOS COUNTY — Too soon to celebrate was the key message from the Brazos County Health Department as we go into the summer months and we see fewer cases of COVID-19.

The health district held a press conference Thursday afternoon discussing vaccines and summer travel.

“Total number of confirmed cases, 15 new cases gets us to 25,552. We’ve seen numbers in that range, those kind of teens, over the past several weeks here, as a matter of fact, our 7-day average is 13.4 [cases], the 14-day average is 12.4 [cases]," said Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan.

Dr. Sullivan dialing in on the importance of continuing to increase vaccinations across the county. Currently, 33.9% of the population is fully vaccinated in Brazos County, 35.7% of the state's population is fully vaccinated and 41.5% of the US is fully vaccinated.

“The vaccines remains to be our most important tool moving forward,” said Sullivan.

The Brazos County Community COVID-19 Vaccination Hub held its last day of administering vaccines to residents Thursday as they started to see a decrease in demand back in April.

The Hub continues to administer a total of 1,417 doses to Brazos Valley Residents.

“My personal appreciation to Chief Stewart and the team, I mean my goodness that was literally a community effort and they did a great job there,” said Sullivan.

But the Health District says it doesn’t stop at the Brazos County Vaccine Hub. When asked how he would grade the Health Department in their efforts with administering the vaccine, Dr. Sullivan giving the Health District a ‘C’ saying they have plenty of work to do.

“We have work to do still and we are aware of that at the Health District and strategizing ways we can get this mobile action team in gear,” said Sullivan.

The Brazos Valley Mobile Action Team consists of four nurses and two administrative assistants who will bring vaccination clinics to communities across the Brazos Valley.