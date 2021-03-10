Brazos County Detention Center to receive 50 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for qualifying inmates

BRYAN, TX — The Brazos County Detention Center is set to receive 50 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, according to Brazos County Jail Administrator Kevin Stuart.

Stuart says the Brazos County Sheriff's Office specifically requested the doses from the state.

The vaccine will be administered to inmates who qualify under the state's Phase 1A and 1B guidelines.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine, meaning the inmates will considered fully vaccinated after one shot.

There are currently 552 inmates in the Brazos County Detention Center.

The detention center has had roughly 140 confirmed cases of COVID-19 between inmates and jail staff since the start of the pandemic.

One inmate has died from the virus, while two staff members were hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications.