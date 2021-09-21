Brazos County deputies awarded for bravery in hostage situation

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Four Brazos County deputies have been awarded for helping bring a safe end to a lengthy standoff with a man they considered armed and dangerous.

One evening in late July of this year, the Brazos County Sheriff's Office Crisis Negotiation Team was summoned to assist College Station police, after a man having a mental health crisis had barricaded himself in his home with a weapon.

“Due to the circumstances of this particular situation we were not able to make phone communications, we had to go into the residence where the SWAT team was holding for security," shared Steven White, a lieutenant with the BCSO Criminal Investigation Division. "So our negotiators had to separate themselves from their normal support structure and go into the residence and talk to the person through the door.”

Putting themselves in this kind of danger may not be standard, but it’s expected of those officers who volunteer for the Crisis Negotiation Team [CNT].

“All of our team members are great communicators and problem solvers, and generally care about individuals," said Nathan Dennis, a member of the team. "So that’s why I think our team and the other local teams are so successful, is because we really care and we like to talk.”

Dennis and three of his CNT peers; Clay McGee, Monica Felix and Jesse Ostiguin; were able to successfully calm the man down and diffuse the situation without anyone being injured. Even if it takes hours and hours of talking, Dennis stressed that the goal for deputies is to resolve the standoff without any violence befalling any party.

“We really, really care about the situation and want to make sure everybody is safe, and that we get the best outcome," he commented.

Now, these four law enforcement officials have been recognized with the BCSO commendation medal, a token of gratitude for their bravery and calmness under pressure.

“We’re incredibly proud of the work that the men and women here at the sheriff’s office do," said Sheriff Wayne Dicky. "It’s important for us to show that appreciation.”

