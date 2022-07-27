Brazos County confirms first case of Monkeypox

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Health District announced the county's first case of Monkeypox on Wednesday.

Officials said preliminary tests were performed by an accredited lab which confirmed the patient as positive. The Health District is conducting an investigation into the patient's contact history.

Symptoms of the disease include a rash that may look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth or other body parts, having a fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills or exhaustion, officials said. Officials noted not all with the disease may experience every symptom.

The rash associated with Monkeypox goes through various stages before it's completely healed, which could take two through four weeks.

Health authorities possible ways Monkeypox can spread:

Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids

Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or close physical contact

Touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

The Centers for Disease Control provided suggestions to avoid contracting and spreading Monkeypox:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like Monkeypox

Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with Monkeypox

Do not have close physical contact with someone with Monkeypox

Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with Monkeypox

Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with Monkeypox

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Health officials said those who've had contact with a Monkeypox-positive person or begin to show symptoms should contact their health provider to test and to isolate themselves at home. Those with active rashes or other symptoms should stay in a separate room and away from people and pets when possible.

Dr. Seth Sullivan with the Brazos County Health Authority will take questions and comments on Thursday at 2 p.m. on the Brazos County Health District's Facebook live stream.