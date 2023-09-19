Brazos County commissioners vote on new tax rate for upcoming year

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — No new taxes — that was the message to county commissioners from a packed court room.

“I was intrigued by how well-spoken so many of the citizens were that got up there to speak about how they have to take care of their own families and their own businesses,” said Brazos County resident, Carlyle Fraser.

Local commissioners heard that message loud and clear.

In a four to one vote, they lowered rates by more than three and a half percent, but still, the county will collect 8.94 percent at $0.409700 more than last year — adding up to roughly $11 million starting on Oct. 1.

“There’s a real balance that needed to be placed between what the county’s future needs are as we move forward, as things are more expensive," said Pct. 2 commissioner, Chuck Konderla.

"Today I think was meeting those needs in the future and not taking so much away from the fund balance to do that, so I think this was a compromise between the two."

Commissioners say home appraisals are to blame. The average Brazos County home is increasing, close to $35,000 in a year.

However, a further decrease didn't get enough support.

“I offered an amendment that died for a lack of a second, to a budget that would have allowed for $13 million of the $117 million, plus fund balance we have to be used in this year’s budget," said Pct. 1 commissioner, Steve Aldrich.

"We could have maintained a 'no new revenue rate', but it didn’t even get a second.”

For residents like Fraser, elected leaders aren't doing enough to cut down on the tax bill for homeowners.

“It’s our responsibility to elect the right leaders — the right commissioners who represent us, but who are also familiar with all of the issues going on," Fraser said.

"If those commissioners want to be re-elected, they better be listening to us very clearly.”