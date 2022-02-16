Brazos County authorities searching for 19-year-old inmate who escaped from Bryan hospital

Brazos County authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody while at a hospital in Bryan.

Brazos County Crime Stoppers said around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, 19-year-old Cody Rowley was on the second floor of a hospital when he escaped through a window.

"Due to construction, scaffoldings were placed next to unsecured windows around the hospital, and the Deputy was unaware of the windows being unsecured," said Crime Stoppers.

Following his escape the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office began searching for Rowley, calling in canines, drones, and helicopters to assist. At this time Rowley is still at-large. He is described as 5'9" with brown hair and brown eyes, according to Crime Stoppers.

"Cody Rowley was being held at the Brazos County Detention Center for misdemeanor crimes, and at this time we have no reason to believe the public is in danger," said the agency.

However, authorities ask that if anyone does spot him, they do not approach and call 911 or the non-emergency dispatch number at (979) 361-3888.