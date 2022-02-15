Brazos County authorities apprehend suspect who fled from traffic stop

A suspect is now in custody after leading Brazos County authorities on a pursuit, and fleeing on foot following a traffic stop.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said deputies attempted to make the traffic stop around 9 a.m. on Monday near East State Highway 21 and Silver Hill. The driver refused to follow a traffic control device, and when deputies attempted to make the stop they continued on driving.

"The individual then abandoned the vehicle 300 yards east of Silver Hill, and fled on foot into the woods," said the sheriff's office. "Deputies then began setting up a perimeter and search effort for the suspect. After an initial search of the area was completed, Deputies were unable to locate the suspect."

Around 3:30 p.m. a citizen called in stating they saw a person matching the description of the suspect laying around in the woods.

"Deputies arrived in the area and the suspect again fled on foot onto Silver Hill," said the sheriff's office. "Deputies caught up with the suspect and took him into custody."

The suspect is now booked and charged with possession of Marijuana, evading on foot, evading in a vehicle, and criminal trespass.