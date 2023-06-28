Brazos County attempting to make Internet more accessible in underserved communities

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Water, light, and gas are just some of the basic necessities for everyday life.

Now, local governments are adding Internet to the list.

Monday, Brazos County commissioners discussed their broadband feasibility study to improve internet access in the area.

Commissioner Chuck Konderla says over 3,600 residents lack or have little access to broadband.

“In a county this size, growing as fast as it is with [Texas] A&M, the A&M System, RELLIS Campus, and the Biomedical corridor – we need more cell coverage.” Explained Konderla.

This comes the same day President Biden pledged more than $40 Billion dollars for broadband access.

Konderla says while money will be spread across the U.S., he knows other counties will try to get their share as well.

“We have compelling arguments here how much we get from that big pot of money, but there’s also arguments called “Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio” that will be making their arguments as well.” Explained Konderla.

Organizations like the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley are providing internet access to kids out for the summer. The club was awarded stronger broadband back in October.

Fatima Burgueno is the Director of Programs and Latino Outreach and says while the club offers free internet, the communities they serve are in dire need.

“The era that we are living in, broadband is pivotal. It’s an absolute need. I can see where our students here would hugely benefit.” Said Burgueno.

Burgueno says the club wouldn’t be able to offer summer tutoring and educational lessons without it.

“It has helped us offer these activities and programs we otherwise would not have the access and ability to, so it’s been great for our kids here.” Said Burgueno.