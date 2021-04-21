Brazos company, Exosent Engineering, decides to expand locally

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — A Brazos County engineering company announced it will be moving later this year. Fortunately, however, they're moving to an even larger facility, right here, in Brazos.

Bryan-based Exosent Engineering designs and manufactures industry-leading trailers and cargo tanks that transport liquid petroleum gas.

The company announced they're moving from their current 19-thousand-square-foot facility, to a 73-thousand-square-foot building in Millican, TX.

Exosent is the only company in North America to build these types of trailers. It prides itself on being the first company to operate safer while transporting fuel.

"We've taken a traditional industry that has not morphed or evolved in 60 years and we're the first ones to do so in about that time and what we've done is revolutionized the way these tank transports are manufactured from start to finish," shared Uv Doron, President, and co-founder of Exocent, "What it did is these tanks are now roughly over 30 percent safer in terms of the potential for rollover which is a huge danger."

