Brazos Christian senior receives U.S Air Force acceptance

BRYAN, Texas — A Brazos Christian high school student received a major surprise today at school. Congressman Sessions dropped by to deliver a United States Air Force academy acceptance.

Harris powers has worked years for this accomplishment and today it all paid off.

Powers set his sights on the Air force academy at a young age. But he didn’t think it would actually happen because according to the acceptance rate roughly 10-percent of those who apply actually make it.

“If you told me a year ago that I would be up there accepting that from congressman sessions," said Harris Powers, future U.S Air Force Academy cadet. "I would not have believed you."

The powers family, along with staff and students at Brazos Christian, gave him a standing ovation.

”It reflects like the amount of support I have," added Powers. "Like I wouldn’t have been able to do it without all this support that I have and it’s just a really good feeling to feel all those people behind me,”

It was not an easy journey to this point and congressman sessions said it will not get any easier. But it will be rewarding as Powers gets ready to serve this country.

”Role models are important in our society," said U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, district 17. "Role models are important and if they see someone that they know and they look up to achieving these things, I think it helps them, boys and girls,”

In the last three years, five graduating seniors from Brazos valley have been accepted to service academies.

”This is one of the highest honors as a member of congress and I have for all these years taken a personal interest not only in knowing these young people but also putting my signature behind their nomination,” added Congressman Sessions.

Because of that signature Powers is looking forward to serving his country.

”That’s my main goal with going to the academy to serve my country and just thinking that I will be an officer serving the United States Air Force is a really amazing thought,” shared Powers.

Powers will begin his new journey as part of the United States Air Force Academy this June.