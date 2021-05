MILAM COUNTY, TX — On May 4, the Milam County Judge confirmed to KRHD 25 News that the Brazilian P1 variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the county.

At the time of this publication, Judge Steve Young also confirmed no additional deaths and that the current number of active cases remains at 9.

There are also reportedly only 5 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 1 person on a ventilator

