'Braving the ice': Dedicated runners face the weather to help fund scholarships

BRYAN, Texas — After pressing pause on events due to the pandemic, the Hispanic Forum brought back their annual 5k run to raise money for education.

Kiddos like Ezra Medrano knows the importance of who he was running for Saturday.

He says ”Education is important, because if you don’t have education than you can’t do a lot of stuff,”

Runners of all ages braved the cold and rainy conditions in support of education for future generations.

“It’s about instilling this in our younger generations to come out here, participate, take part, and know what it’s about,” said Maria Hoffman, Hispanic Forum president.

But it’s been two years since the Hispanic Forum has been able to cross the finish line.

”This is our 8th annual 5k run for education and the last time we had it was in 2019 and of course COVID push back a lot of things," said Andrea Robles, Hispanic Forum vice president.

"This is the first time since the start of the pandemic that we’ve been able to put on this race,”

They’re bringing the community together once again to continue supporting their mission.

”It's super exciting and we're super happy just to see everyone come together for yet another one of our events and especially on this beautiful, glorious day," said Hoffman.

"We're so thankful to all that participated and braved the cold,”

Committee members shared that with the help of community sponsors like the Carlson Law Firm, Yaniss Saldivar Realty, and the American Red Cross, the return of the 5k run was a success.

Now, the organization looks ahead to its big final fundraiser of the year.

“I think it was the best we could have expected," said Robles.

"Thankfully, the rain held off for just long enough for the runners to get here and complete the race,”

Last year, the Hispanic Forum awarded $151,000 for graduating high school seniors.

Its 12th annual golf tournament will be their last chance to raise money for scholarships.