Branch Elementary in Bryan ISD Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

BRYAN, Texas — From Mexico to El Salvador, students at Branch Elementary in Bryan ISD celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month dressed from head to toe, showing pride from various countries.

Principal Amy Lively explains the importance of teaching her students diversity in a school where 47% are Hispanic.

“It’s important to start those relationships young because they need to understand the importance that even if you are different and come from different cultural backgrounds you all can find things in common to celebrate and appreciate the different cultures," Lively said.