Boys & Girls Clubs host spring break programs that keep kids engaged

BRYAN, TX — It’s spring break for many school districts in the area, and that means some families might be in need of temporary childcare services.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of America is a nonprofit organization known for offering children positive experiences through afterschool childcare during the school year. However, the Boys & Girls Clubs host spring break and summer daycare as well, during which, students are provided an entire day of fun and learning.

“One of the programs we’re planning on starting after spring break, we’re trying to incorporate this week with the Texas Education Agency [TEA]," said Jessica Green, program director for the Brazos Valley chapter of the Boys & Girls Clubs. "And it’s called Exact Paths. So the kids will have personalized learning based on their current skills.”

Several dozen children are attending daycare programming this week at the Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley located in Bryan. There, students enjoy playing outside, reading, arts and crafts, and educational activities.

"I think the Boys & Girls Club is a great place for the kids to come and keep their reading skills, have fun while learning math," said Rhonda Watson, CEO of the Brazos Valley chapter. "We try to find ways that don’t feel like a classroom setting, but are still generating academic success.”

Just a few miles up Highway 21, about a dozen students in Caldwell’s chapter of the Boys & Girls Club are also enjoying spring break daycare. For the Caldwell unit, in particular, the people of the surrounding community have been active in donating meals, snacks, and special guest appearances towards the spring break program.

“We had a therapy pony come in [Monday]," said Kayla Zientek, director of the Caldwell unit. "... [Tuesday] we had a motorcycle club come in and show off their bikes, and so that was really cool. We have a hip hop dance class scheduled for this week, yoga. We also have bounce houses coming!”

Zientek said the people of Burleson County have gone out of their way to ensure that the children enjoying the week-long program, have everything they need to just be kids against after a whole year of COVID-19.

"We wanted to thank the community," she commented. "They show a lot of love and support for the Boys & Girls Club in Caldwell. They make it a lot easier to provide a safe and fun environment for all of our members here.”

The Bryan and Caldwell units are always accepting volunteer applications. To learn more about volunteering at either, click here!

