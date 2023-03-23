Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley to host 32nd annual 'Legends & Lettermen Golf Tournament'

BRYAN, Texas — Anyone looking to tee up at the golf course and support a good cause should keep an eye out for the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley as they prepare to host its 32nd annual 'Legends and Lettermen Golf Tournament' on Monday, March 27.

Before the tournament, guests can attend the 'Tee Off' party this Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s.

“We’re going to have food, drinks, live auctions, and silent auctions,” said Maria Trevino, Marketing and Resource Development Director, Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley.

“Our legends and lettermen, many of them will be in attendance. We’re having piano entertainment from a place called 'Flight of the Keys' — it’s coming out of town to come and be apart of the party. It’s going to be a good time.”

All of the proceeds from the 'Tee Off' party and the golf tournament help with the daily operating costs of the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley.

“We serve hundreds of kids a day after school with tutoring, and homework help, as well as athletic experiences and programming focused on character, leadership, academic success, and healthy lifestyles,” Trevino said.

Following the 'Tee Off' party, the golf tournament starts at 9:00 a.m. on Monday with 36 teams playing at the Miramont Country Club.

Anyone can purchase raffle tickets to enter to win a custom golf cart donated by Aggieland Golf Cars. These proceeds will support new transportation for the club.