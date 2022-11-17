Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley celebrates free internet for life

BRYAN, Texas — The Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley are celebrating free internet for life as the first recipients of the Frontier Communications Broadband for Good program.

The program will ensure students have the necessary resources to be successful from online tutoring to homework.

“It will address the digital divide," said Rhonda Watson, Chief Executive Officer, Boys and Girls Club. "Many of our families in the community and our kids here at the club don’t have internet at home.”

Watson said the goal is for students to finish their homework before leaving the Boys and Girls Club.

“Here’s the beauty, with this new partnership with Frontier Communications, we will be able to extend our signal into the parking so that if you don’t have internet at home, you can pull up to our parking lot, tap into our signal, and be able to connect to our internet,” said Watson.

Watson said it’s benefiting the community in more ways than one.

“Not only does it benefit the kids, but it benefits the community at large and we’re just really excited to provide that service to our families and our members,” said Watson.

Watson invites the community to see how valuable of a resource the Boys and Girls Club is in the Brazos Valley.

“They’re providing food and beverage, a beautiful display of balloons,” said Watson.

The event will take place at the Boys and Girls Club Thursday evening located at 1910 Beck St. from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with dinner and entertainment.

You can find more information on their Facebook page.