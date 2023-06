BURLESON COUNTY, Texas – A 12-year-old boy died Monday, the result of an ATV crash on private property in the 5000 block of County Road 249 in the Tunis community.

Justice of the Peace Bill Orsak pronounced Keshun Anthony Williams dead after he was taken to St. Joseph Health Burleson Hospital.

“We are holding the family and those affected by the incident in our thoughts and prayers,” Burleson County Chief Deputy Garrett Durrenberger said in a news release.

The death remains under investigation.