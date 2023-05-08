'Bow wow Aggie': Texas A&M names newest Mascot Corporal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Representing the heart and pride of Texas A&M, Reveille X reigns as mascot for the university. While she steals the show everywhere she goes, this pooch can’t do it all by herself — and that’s where Cadet Theodore Neal comes in, as the newest Mascot Corporal.

He tells 15 ABC, she’s more than just another dog.

“I didn’t realize how much I would have fallen in love with her. When she's on my leash and we're walking around on campus, I feel like I do have to prove that I am deserving of this responsibility. I didn’t just earn it once, I earn it every single day,” Neal said.

Neal says earning it wasn't easy. The eight-week process included knowledge-based research and physical training — and he says one quality helped him stand out from the rest.

“Character in the end is ultimately the final decision that makes a Mascot Corporal,” Neal said.

Neal says it’s the impact she has on students around campus that means the most.

“Getting to see the joy on people’s faces the first time they meet her will never get old. I enjoy seeing it every single time, so getting to bring her to class and getting her to interact with fellow Aggies is one of the biggest things I’m looking forward to,” Neal said.

While Neal just started caring for the highest ranking dog on campus, he says when his year is up, he’ll be keeping a close eye on one someone with the best qualities to pass the torch to.

“I’ll be looking for someone who has the best character, who will uphold the standards that I have held myself, and someone who will represent the mascot and the school very well."