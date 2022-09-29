Boonville Days 2022 coming this Saturday to Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — This Saturday marks the 17th annual Boonville Days festival event at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History. The museum had to scale back on the event during the height of the pandemic, but this year visitors can expect all their favorite features to be there.

Boonville Days celebrates the history of Brazos Valley and Texas heritage, and it’s the largest event hosted by the museum each fall.

Families can attend the festival for free, and museum entrance fees will be waived that day for all to enjoy the exhibits.

"The town of Boonville was our first county seat and we think it’s really important for folks to understand their heritage, and to preserve that heritage," said Dr. Deborah Cowman, executive director of the museum.

Live music, authentic chuck wagon food, historical reenactors, animal interactions, crafting and artisan demonstrations – it will all be a part of Saturday’s festivities, from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. at the museum, located off of Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.

There’s still time to sign up for the early morning Buffalo Stampede 5K and a half marathon. Proceeds from the race go to support museum operations.

To register for the Buffalo Stampede or purchase a Chuck Wagon meal ticket, visit the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History website.