'Boo Crew' Haunted House in Calvert open Saturday to close out October

CALVERT, Texas — Scares and screams are moving through Calvert one more time Saturday evening to close out the spooky month of October.

For the fifth year in a row, Tammy Hardin and students of the community have volunteered their time at the haunted house for more than just scares.

"We don't make any money on it, my original goal was that I wanted to bring people to Calvert. Growing up there were so many people downtown and I would like to see that again. Most of my staff are students, they're either high school students or college students, and a lot of students need community service or volunteer hours so they're able to get those here as well," Hardin said.

Catch ‘Boo Crew’s’ Haunted House titled “Fractured and Disturbed” Saturday, October 28.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and stay open until midnight.

Tickets are $15 at the door.