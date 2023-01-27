Body found in College Station creek: Police

Correction: A previous version of this article said the body belonged to a College Station police officer. This information is false. Police have yet to publicly identify the body.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Authorities are working to identify a body found in a creek Friday morning.

College Station police have not identified the remains and are working the scene at Wolf Creek Pen.

Police said the call about the remains came in around 10 a.m., when someone walking in the park spotted the body in the creek.

They are investigating the manner of death but are calling it "suspicious". Police said they are waiting to notify next of kin before releasing the identity.

KRHD News is on the scene for this developing story.