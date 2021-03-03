Board of Regents names Dr. Kathy Banks as sole finalist for Texas A&M Presidency

COLLEGE STATION, TX — On March 3, the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents officially named Dr. M. Katherine Banks as their sole finalist for the position of President of Texas A&M University.

“This is a tremendous honor,” Dr. Banks shared in the official press release. “The core values of Texas A&M, its rich traditions, unique culture, and commitment to the greater good is the very foundation of this great university and resonates deeply with me. I hope to build upon that framework in our pursuit of preeminence, without losing what makes Texas A&M so special. Texas A&M is one of a kind and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”

Banks is currently Vice-Chancellor of Engineering and National Laboratories and Dean of the Texas A&M College of Engineering.

In her leadership roles at the university, Dr. Banks has been accredited for some of the A&M System’s greater accomplishments, including recruiting the Army Futures Command to the RELLIS Campus and winning a federal contract to help manage Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Under state law, regents name a finalist for at least 21 days before making the appointment at a subsequent meeting.

"The Board was excited to know the search yielded tremendous interest and many qualified candidates,” said Elaine Mendoza, Chairman of the Board of Regents. “This speaks to the stellar reputation, credibility, and positive momentum of Texas A&M University. The Board is confident that Dr. Banks will lead the university to even greater heights while celebrating the traditions and spirit that make Texas A&M unique."

Dr. Banks is also a Distinguished Professor and a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers. Prior to this appointment, Dr. Banks obtained her Ph.D. at Duke University. She also studied and worked at three land-grant universities before coming to Texas A&M.