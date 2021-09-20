Blue Baker holding cookie sale to benefit Red Cross Hurricane Ida Relief Fund

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Get those sweet tooths ready, Brazos County!

This week, Blue Baker is holding a cookie sale at all three College Station locations. It'll last until Friday, Sept. 24.

For every cookie sold, $1 will be donated to the Red Cross Hurricane Ida Relief Fund.

"It has always been incredibly important to us to be an admired business that is embedded and active in the local community, and we want to extend that commitment to communities along the Gulf Coast to help people affected by Hurricane Ida," said Zach Langenkamp, president of Blue Baker, in a press release. "The devastation and damage left behind by Hurricane Ida is heartbreaking, and we hope our financial donation will help provide shelter, meals, relief supplies, and other necessary assistance."

Blue Baker will also be holding a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept 21 at its University Drive location.

To schedule an appointment to donate, click here.

