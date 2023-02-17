Blinn RELLIS campus welcomes students and families for Preview Day

BRYAN, Texas — Blinn College District invited students and families to the RELLIS Campus for preview day.

The event gave prospective students the opportunity to see what collegiate options are available in Bryan-College station, and for those that are local — right in their backyard.

Dean of Health Sciences, Michelle Trubenstein, says preview day allows families to see what campus has to offer.

“Especially in the Health Sciences, our simulation labs are across the street from the beautiful buildings that we have,” Trubenstein said. “It lets them know the buildings, the rooms that they are going to have, the technology that we use when we are teaching, state of the art in everything that we do.

Zachary Miles is a senior at College View High School and has his eye on computer science at the RELLIS Campus.

“I’m interested in computer science, and I was interested in the programs that RELLIS has to offer with computer science, cloud engineering, and just anything to do with computers in general,” Miles said.

“There’s a lot of cool things here,” Miles said. “The E-Sports program [they] have, and the laboratories you get to see. It’s a massive E-Sports room compared to like other schools I’ve seen. It looked like a lot of fun to be in.”

The campus introduced the Simulation and Game Programming degree in the fall of 2022.

Lillie Rees is from Clinton, Mississippi and came to preview day with her family to experience the campus culture.

“I have learned a lot about the close knit of just the Blinn buildings and just the whole academic alliance, and I’m very interested in it,” said Lillie Rees, prospective student.

Rees says Texas is full of opportunities for her major.

“I want to come out here to Texas just to kind of create my own life,” Rees said. “I want to major in mechanical engineering, and the engineering opportunities are much better out here, and I just love the atmosphere of Texas and all of the great opportunities it has.”

Blinn will host six Preview Days this spring.

For Blinn at Texas A&M-RELLIS:

Friday, Feb. 17;

and Friday, Apr. 14

On the Bryan Campus, those Preview Days will take place:

Friday, Mar. 24;

and Friday, Apr. 28.

On the Brenham Campus, those Preview Days will take place:

Friday, Mar. 31;

and Friday, Apr. 14.

To view itineraries for each campus or to register for a Preview Day, visit www.blinn.edu/preview-day.