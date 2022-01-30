Blinn launches blended veterinary technology program

BRYAN, Texas — There is a shortage of veterinary technicians and the demand is only expected to grow over the next decade.

Blinn College is trying to help solve that problem by allowing students to do some of the work online.

According to the bureau of labor statistics. vet tech jobs are expected to grow by 15-percent over the next ten years.

But that could make things worse with the current shortage and not enough graduates to fill the jobs that already exist.

”We’re seeing a large amount of shortages in veterinary technicians," said Jessica Salazar Garza, veterinary technology instructor.

"Throughout the whole board, we’re hoping this program will give insight as our students go through it. We're hoping that they tell other people about the program,”

Blinn College hopes its blended veterinarian technology program can help the local community's workforce.

Utilizing labs, the lessons must be completed on campus and courses completed online.

This gives students like Katrina Sciba, who work full-time jobs, even more flexibility.

”I can’t stop working and go back to school fully," said Katrina Sciba, Blinn blended vet tech program student.

"But I still want to be licensed and have that associate degree, so this gives me the ability to work and come home, leave work and just go to lab. All without having to put the rest of my life on hold,”

Blinn has partnered with Texas A&M so students get hands-on experience.

”When we send our students to A&M that is a real-life hospital," said Garza.

"It is going on as a hospital right now. So, they can see clients walking in and out, they can see emergencies come in, they see everything right there on the spot and see how it is in the real world,”

The deadline to apply has been extended until Feb. 28.