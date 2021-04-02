Blinn College's Agricultural Sciences hosting virtual AG-Mechanics show

BRYAN, TX — Blinn College's Agricultural Sciences will be hosting its annual AG-Mechanics show this year. However, this year... they're adding on special COVID-19 safety protocols. This year, the show is going completely virtual!

F-F-A students and 4-H members will need to submit videos and records of their projects.

The show will have five mechanical divisions. They include agriculture machinery and equipment, livestock and equipment, and bumper pull trailers.

"I figured this year, one way or the other, these kids were going to need to show their projects." shared Ben Burroughs, agricultural sciences professor shared with KRHD 25 News. "We were told that we can't have students on campus and so the first thing that came to mind was doing a virtual show, having these kids show off their projects, talk about their projects and get it out there to be judged."

The deadline for show entries is Friday, April 16. Winners are expected to be announced Friday, April 30.