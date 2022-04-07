Blinn College To Offer New Degree Path For Current And Former Paramedics In Fall 2022

BRYAN, Texas — The Blinn College District announced they will be providing both former and current paramedics opportunities to earn an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree in nursing starting this Fall.

From the experienced to those just starting off, Karla Ross Director of The Associate Degree Nursing Program says students ready for this program don’t have to start from scratch.

“We started a program option where paramedics who have experience can now transition to get there associates degree in nursing in an accelerated route where they can cut time by using the experience they already have.” Said Ross.

“For some students maybe this is just a way to get into the healthcare setting, they might start with a paramedic license or certificate and decide to move on to get into nursing so this might be a good entry into the field.”

Students having the desire getting into the healthcare field have long wanted a program like this. EMS Program Director of Blinn College Zack Varner says that need is finally being met.

“This is a great opportunity for Blinn college as well as the region. This is something the region as lacked for a long amount of time so we are bringing this need to the community.”

As an Educator Varner explains how he is ready to prepare the next generation of tomorrow’s healthcare workers.

“This is not just a job – it is a life task. This is a purpose we all as educators want to make an impact in our students lives, so they can go on and impact the lives of their patients they will interact with for their entire career.”

Ross and Varner want to remind those interested that you do have to be a certified nurse with the state of Texas to join.

Applications open April 11, 2022 – April 22, 2022

Classes start in Summer 2022 and Nursing classes begin Fall 2022.

For more information on Blinn College’s Nursing program,

a link is provided below:

https://www.blinn.edu/news/2022/04/blinn-launches-new-paramedic-to-rn-transition-program-for-fall-2022.html