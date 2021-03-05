Blinn College to keep all COVID-19 safety precautions until spring semester ends

BRYAN, TX — On March 5, the Chancellor of the Blinn College District confirmed their COVID-19 safety protocols will remain in place until the end of the spring semester.

Writing in part, the following statement:

"Governor Greg Abbott recently issued Executive Order GA-34 regarding the statewide wearing of masks, which takes effect Wednesday, March 10th. The Blinn College District has reviewed the content of this order and will continue to utilize its Back With Blinn COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, including the requirement to wear a face covering, class modalities, social distancing, and occupancy limitations, among other items, through the Spring semester."

In her conclusion, Chancellor Hensley ended by writing, " The health and safety of all Blinn employees, students, and guests remains the College District’s top priority. I would like to thank the members of our campus communities for their ongoing vigilance and support, and wish each of you continued health and success this semester."

