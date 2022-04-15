Blinn College Dental Hygiene Program hosts annual free dental care clinic for kids

BRYAN, Texas — After a 2-year hiatus, Blinn Dental students get a chance to put their knowledge from the classroom back to work for the annual clinic.

Since 2008 Blinn students have been participating in the ‘Give Kids A Smile Clinic’.

Dana woods, instructor for the Dental Hygiene program said she’s ready to see the clinic make a return to the Brazos Valley.

“All of the ‘Give Kids A Smile’ have taken a hit for their families because we haven’t been able to provide care for them," said Woods. “It’s great to get back in there. We plan on continuing to do it every year for as long as we can. This is our 12th year so as long as I am here - I know it will keep running and I believe whoever comes after me will continue it because The Brazos valley area has a high area of need.”

According to Blinn Dental, students and volunteers have provided more than $200,000 in free dental services for Brazos Valley children between 2008 and 2019.

Services include cleanings, exams, X-rays, fluoride, and education post-session all provided by volunteers from the Brazos Valley Dental Hygiene Society including area dentists.

If you missed Thursday’s clinic, another is set to be held in June.

The date for that is to be announced.

For more information on future clinics or to contact Blinn College Dental call (979)-209-7283.

