Blinn College approves increase in tuition, fee rates for 2021-2022 academic year

The Blinn College District Board of Trustees has approved an increase in tuition and fee rates for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Tuition and general fees will increase by $2 a credit hour for all students, while student housing and meal plan rates will increase by 2% on average.

Under the new tuition rates, Blinn College says in-district residents will pay $59 per credit hour, out-of-district Texas residents will pay $117 per credit hour and out-of-state/foreign students will pay $276 per credit hour.

The college says there will be a general fee of $72 per credit hour.