Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe holding holiday performance

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas — "One of the missions and goals of BBTT is to educate and interact with the community theatrically and a way we like to do that is developing community partnerships," Greg Wise said.

The main storyline of a Christmas Carol is the character, Scrooge, finding newfound joy and generosity for others.

With four community connections, the Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe hopes to also instill those values in audience members.

Greg Wise, the Director of the play Fellow Passengers, says the cast has been putting in a lot of effort to get the dialect right, become familiar with the time period of the story, and how to effectively work alongside fellow actors.

"It's the most rewarding thing to watch the students take ownership of telling a story," he said.

Ashley Wienecke, one of only three cast members, has been preparing for her role by reading the original novel and watching over 20 film adaptations.

She hopes by watching the performances, it will help the next generation the same ways it did her growing up.

"I was a kid in the audience, watched it and thought perhaps I want to do that, so it is my hope that maybe there are a couple young ones in the audience that think that while attending this production," Wienecke said.

She said having a small cast means they must have distinct physicality and voices in order to transform the scene as well as their characters.

"This is not a play where we're leaving stage and putting on complex costumes and makeup, that has to come alive before the audience's eyes, and so the speed in which we have to do so is very hectic, but I think it's very funny, and definitely my most favorite part."

Wise encourages community members to donate a one-pound bag of pasta or rice for the Brazos Church Pantry. Wise also says the Bryan College Station Public Library Center will be giving away several adaptions of the classic holiday tale

Thursday was the last chance to watch the full performance. Otherwise, you can catch portions of it throughout the Brazos Valley.