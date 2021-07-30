Big moves are being made after unanimous vote invites OU and UT to SEC

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — It’s been a week-long discussion over what will happen to the Big 12 and SEC conferences. Well, yesterday we got a better look at what the future holds for the Longhorns and Sooners.

It's the talk of the town right now, will UT and OU join the SEC?

Here is a breakdown look of what's happening and what's to come.

In a unanimous vote on Thursday, the 14 members of the southeastern conference decided to extend the invitation to the two schools.

These membership invitations will go into effective July 1, 2025.

It all began earlier this week when the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma announced they would not renew their grant of media rights with the BIG 12.

Following their decision to part ways. All eyes were on the two schools as they made moves to formally request to join the SEC.

It didn't take long before the Texas A&M Board of Regents made it clear where they stand, in a 3 to 1 vote in favor of the two schools joining the SEC.

The Board of Regents sees where this addition can enhance the SEC in the long run.

According to Texas A&M Aggie fans we spoke to, they say they're excited for the possibility to see the A&M, UT rivalry games make a comeback.

“The Aggies have had tremendous success in their conversion to the SEC and I feel like they have noticed that and that they’re going to ride on the coattails of the success that Texas A&M has had,” said Terese Blommart, Aggies football fan. “All the traditions that have kind of gone away, I think it would be very interesting to bring that back and bring some of our old traditions back to college station,”

According to UT news, the last time these two teams went head-to-head was in 2011 prior to A&M leaving the Big 12.

So what happens next?

Both school's Board of Regents schedules special meetings where we can expect them to officially accept the offer.

From there lots of legal work will come into play. But it will be interesting to see if these two teams stick it out and how that relationship with the Big 12 will develop as this will be a huge financial loss for them.

We got more updates here for you. On the topic of collegiate football athletics and what the future holds for the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma here on KRHD news.