Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley making a difference for mentors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Mentoring youth can shape the local community and society in major ways.

"They need communication, they need that support, they need guidance, from a father or mother figure in their life — that's kind of what sparked me to get involved," one volunteer said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley is in need of male volunteers.

One mentor shares what his experience has been like with a little boy in the Brazos Valley community.

Jason Kempenski became a mentor with the organization about a year ago and met his little soon after. It took awhile for his little to be comfortable, but Kempenski said he wants him to try new things and hopes it will give him the chance to develop his potential.

"He's become more responsive, more open, just in what his goals what to be when you grows up and what he wants to do now," Kempenski said.

Kempenski said he's happy to dedicate the time to being a big role model like his parents were for him growing up.

"Allowing him to understand he can do whatever he wants to, as long as he feels he has the knowledge, he has the education, he has the support, to be able to do that," Kempenski said.

He said kids are the future and we must pass down our own knowledge and experiences for them to be successful.

"If you work hard for it and you don't quit and you put your mind to what you want to achieve, you will accomplish anything. I try to instill that same thing into my little," Kempenski said.

Board member Sherri Echols said she does lots of work behind the scenes, but at events it's clear that the experience is beneficial for everyone.

"We get to see the kids and all their families and their beaming faces," Echols said.

"How excited they are, it just makes such a difference in their life."

You can find more information about volunteering and becoming a mentor here.