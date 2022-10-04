The benefits of boxing demonstrated in Central Texas

BRYAN, Texas — Muhammad Ali once said, "Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee". Contrary to what many might think, the sport is more like dancing than it is heavy weightlifting.

A local, award-winning gym in the Brazos Valley is participating in First Friday with an open house, and the owner wants community members to know some of the benefits of boxing.

Carl Perry is the owner and head coach of Bryan-College Station Boxing and has been actively involved with the sport since 1989.

He said the support helps boxers stay on their toes, move around the ring a lot lighter, and is definitely a full-body workout.

Perry also said it mentally helps to release stress and find a way to control potential anger issues.

According to Perry, people initially think they are made of glass and are intimidated, but with proper training, they become much more self-assured.

“With that toughness comes a lot of mental toughness, a lot of physical toughness, so they just learn that they’re a little tougher than they thought they were when they came in here...It’s a good outlet for them...come in here and take the frustration out, that anger or the compulsiveness they may have," he said.

Perry also said boxing cleans and clears the mind.

One of the first things he teaches people is how self-defense goes hand in hand with boxing.

Although Bryan-College Station Boxing has been at its current location for a while, Perry said the open house will give the public the opportunity to check out the atmosphere of the gym and see if it’s the right fit for them.

“So, this First Friday what we’re doing, we’re going to take some of the young kids...that have had training with us for a few months and just let them spar, and show what they can do in there... I would just like to really invite everyone to come out and just see what we got going on,” he said.

Perry says it’s a great alternative anaerobic and aerobic workout. You can find more information about the gym on their Facebook Page.