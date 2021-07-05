BCS Firecracker 5K back on, first race back for BCS Series since on-set of COVID-19 pandemic

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Not only were people celebrating Independence Day Sunday, but runners participating in an annual 5k, during this time, were also celebrating being able to race again.

Sunday morning, the BCS race series held their first race back since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with their annual BCS Firecracker 5k.

The event has been going on for nearly 10 years. Last year, the event was not held, but Race Director of the BCS Marathon and BCS Race Series says it was exciting to have the running community back out and running once again.

"The biggest thing is to be able to go out and see your fellow runners. The running community in BCS is huge. Everybody knows everybody. We all run together and for a long time we haven't been able to get back together and do this, so this is great," David McClain, Race Director said.

Event organizers also say it's not just a good time, but also helps support a good cause. All proceeds from the race will go directly to the non-profit Mercy Project to help free enslaved children in Ghana Africa.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”