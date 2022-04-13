BCS Chamber of Commerce hosts 28th annual Taste of Aggieland

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce held their 28th annual Taste of Aggieland tonight.

This event highlighted the sights and sounds of Aggieland by bringing together local restaurants and the community.

"It's an opportunity for people to come out and we'll probably have about 1,000 people come out and to sample a little bit from over 30 different restaurants," said Glen Brewer, president/CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce.

The Taste of Aggieland was canceled last year due to COVID and local restaurants were excited to be back.

“They want to come out if they want people to sample a little bit of what they got," said Brewer. "They can put all the restaurants in one place, have 1,000 people walking through there and sampling their different cuisines. They think maybe they can get some new customers here, maybe we can get them to come back to our restaurant when they taste what we have out today.”

As restaurants had the opportunity to gain some traction at tonight's event, the proceeds from the Taste of Aggieland will go towards culinary scholarships for students interested in pursuing a profession in culinary arts.

“Part of the proceeds from that go to culinary scholarships so the Restaurant Association will take their portion and they will give to culinary scholarships for kids that are going to grow up and participate in the restaurant industry," said Brewer.

If you didn't catch the event tonight, be sure to tune in next year to explore the Taste of Aggieland.