BCS Chamber of Commerce holds Youth Career Fair at the Brazos Expo Center

BRYAN, Texas — Over 2,600 students from school districts across the Brazos Valley descended to the Brazos Expo Center in Bryan for the annual Youth Career Fair hosted by the BCS Chamber of Commerce.

“We can get a little head start so we can start working on it, so later in the future we can be more successful,” said local eighth grader, Jose Diaz-Vargas.

While the possibilities for him are endless, he told 25 News that he’s already made up his mind.

“Maybe going into technology with 3D printing,” Diaz-Vargas said.

Jose became interested in 3D printing with the help of his older brother, who is an engineer.

“He works on robots, he makes them and brought them home and controls them from a little iPad," Diaz-Vargas said.

"I was very into that, and he taught me how to work some of it.”

One of the many organizations at the youth career fair is Texas A&M’s Department of Architecture.

Benjamin Ennemoser is a professor with the school and told 25 News the importance of showing young students possible job opportunities.

“To think back when I was in that stage, there’s so many opportunities out there, and it’s hard to grasp a specific career and for us," Ennemoser said.

"In the department of architecture we are just trying to give them a glimpse of what that could be.”

As 3D printing continues to evolve, Diaz-Vargas will have a career path and a role model to look up to.

“I’m trying to be like him when I grow up and go through his path, and be successful like him,” Diaz-Vargas said.