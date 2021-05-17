BCFRA hosts 7th annual BBQ cookoff fundraiser, raising thousands

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Saturday afternoon, the weather wasn't the only thing bringing the heat in Brazos County.

The Brazos County First Responders Association held their annual BBQ Cookoff Saturday evening.

President of the Brazos County First Responders Association, Jerry Barratt, says the Association steps in and helps officers and their family members who may be suffering from an illness or an on-duty injury and these funds can help cover costs not covered by insurance.

"If you could see the look on someone's face when you hand them a check in a time when they really need it and they know someone is there for them, it makes a big difference," Barratt added.

Barratt says these funds could assist in paying for things such as a hospital stay or food and can try and help bridge financial gaps.

Leaders say the cookoff brings in $15,000-$20,000 dollars each year and is a huge fundraiser for the Association to help assist law enforcement families during tough times. Barratt says the event started in 2013.

"Brian Bachmann died in the line of duty and shortly after that Scott with Santa's Wonderland contacted me and Jeff Reeves and he wanted to do something for law enforcement in this community as a way of thanking them and paying them back and we came up with this idea as a fundraiser and also to give back to law enforcement officers," Barratt added.

Barratt says there were 13 different agencies participating in the cookoff contest, which included a range of categories like beef, chicken, and beans.

One first responder competing in the contest says he was not only interested in the event due to his hobby of cooking, but also to do some good and make an impact.

"It's a really good deal and every bit of public support we can get always helps us," Jimmie Rosier, a Lieutenant with the Bryan Fire Department said. "I hope they can come out and see us and see what this goes for and help support this," he added.

The public was invited to meet first responders at the event, as well as taste food up for competition.

