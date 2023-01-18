Baylor Scott & White to offer FREE cancer education classes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An estimated 139-thousand new cancer cases will be diagnosed in Texas this year – according to the American Cancer Society.

Here at home, Baylor Scott & White Dr. Sachin Agarwal is a Medical Oncologist with the hospital who knows about the importance of understanding care options.

“Our cancer education classes take a very holistic approach. We discuss a wide variety of topics once a month from one of our health care professionals, everything from diet and exercise for cancer prevention, and managing side effects of common cancer medications.” Explained Dr. Agarwal.

Dr. Agarwal says some of the most frequently asked questions he gets from patients and caregivers is how do I take care of a loved one with cancer?

“They just don’t have information, or their family members or caregivers don’t have the information that they need - that’s where these classes come in. They’re able to provide them with all types of needs that no one could have even imagined.” Said Dr. Agarwal.

Baylor Scott & White’s Cancer Education Classes are once a month, one happening January 18, 2023, from 4:30p.m. to 5:30p.m. in the hospital’s Bryan Auditorium.

This month's topic: "Foods that fight cancer."

For a full schedule of the classes head over to BSWHealth.com/Events

