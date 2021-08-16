Baylor Scott & White postpones some elective surgeries

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Brazos Valley, at least one local hospital has elected to postpone some elective surgeries.

According to a written statement issued by Baylor Scott & White Health on Monday, the healthcare system will be postponing some elective surgeries, and those which require an overnight stay.

Virgil Marko of College Station has already seen such a policy take effect. Monday morning, Marko met an elderly patient while sitting in a local hospital waiting room.

“He mentioned to me that he had a surgery that was postponed due to COVID," Marko relayed. And that just kind of [made me think], okay! I’ve heard of that on the news before, but I haven’t heard much about it. But with this new Delta variant that’s come out, I can imagine the concern that the hospitals and medical staff have.”

Baylor Scott & White cite their reason for postponing some procedures as an influx of COVID-19 patients related to the Delta variant.

The hospital’s release states that surgeries are being reviewed on a case-by-case basis, and changes to this state of operation could change daily based on hospital occupancy.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”

