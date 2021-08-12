Baylor Scott and White's blood donation mobile in College Station until Aug. 13

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The pandemic may have slowed down the world but it didn't stop the need for blood donations.

In fact, the need is even greater because of the pandemic.

That's why Baylor Scott and White have their bloodmobile out here in College Station.

This is the second time Beth Lawrence is donating blood since April.

"It is one thing you can give to your community that doesn't cost you anything but a little bit of time and a little tiny prick," Lawrence said.

She was inspired after her 21-year-old daughter was evaluated to be an organ donor.

"It was just a situation where I felt like if she was willing to donate an organ, then how come I can't be willing to donate blood," Lawrence said.

Taking care of her aging parents has also given Lawrence a newfound appreciation for how important it is to donate blood.

"I am in and out of hospitals and I am sitting next to them and I'm knowing that when I give blood that I am helping somebody just like my dad or my mom," Lawrence said.

"We have so many like surgeries, or chemo patients or traumas out there that they really need this blood to survive," Kaitlyn Stewart, a phlebotomist said.

With a national blood shortage, just one person donating can save as many as three people. That's why Lawrence's committed to donating blood whenever she can for this year.

