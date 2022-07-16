COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Law enforcement from across the Brazos Valley will be rowing side by side Saturday in the first Battle of The Badges competition benefitting the non-profit Sexual Assault Resource Center.

Row House College Station is one of many Brazos Valley gyms. On Saturday this workout studio will host dozens of law enforcement breaking a sweat for the community in the first battle of the badges.

“This event really came about from a conversation with our community development committee about how can we, the stakeholders that work so hard for us every day for us on our sexual assault cases as well as our community be together. Being the Executive Director of SARC and Owner of Row House, it was natural to bring those two together," said Lindsey LeBlanc, executive director of SARC.

As many will be raising funds and helping a cause, General Manager Michelle Lovingshimer breaks down what Saturday will look like to those who come out and watch.

“We do try to stay authentic to the sport of rowing, so we get the room with 25 rowers here and get the room moving together front to back in swing is what we call it," said General Manager of Row House College Station. "When you look up and the whole room is moving in sync it’s pretty amazing.”

With nearly $2,000 dollars raised Lovingshimer said Saturday’s session is all about helping SARC.

“This event is going to be a little different because they are rowing a 5K and we won’t necessarily be rowing in swing for this – as a team, they have been trying to raise the most money and then they’ll be trying to finish the fastest tomorrow," said Lovingshimer.

According to SARC, 1 in 3 women have been sexually assaulted and 1 in 6 men have been sexually assaulted.

LeBlanc said events like this help bring awareness to a serious cause.

“People that we know and love are affected by this whether they come to SARC or not whether they know about us or not, so this is a great way for our community to stand up and say hey we support you – we believe you, we hear you, we see you," said LeBlanc.

