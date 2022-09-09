Backing the Badge BBQ, recognizing local law enforcement and first responders

The eighth annual Backing the Badge BBQ aimed to show appreciation for local law enforcement and first responders and to honor newly retired deputy Mark Fickey who died last month.

“It’s just a great community turnout for Mark and all the first responders,” Pamala Fickey, wife. “It just means a lot to us. We’ve had a pretty rough month.”

Local first responders from Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, and Robertson counties came together to fellowship and enjoy BBQ in honor of their service to the community.

“They get in their cars and leave their families to protect us and it’s the least we can do," said Marilyn Moore.

Moore said Fickey was a special person in the community.

“He was a long-time pillar in our community,” said Moore. “He was ... just enjoying his retirement and unfortunately he passed away suddenly.”

Fickey’s daughter said it has been hard putting together the pieces after losing her father.

“With dad being a sheriff my whole life, they just have a whole new meaning,” said his daughter Erin Fickey. “Daughters or kids that have had sheriffs or police or state troopers as parents, I can’t really explain the feeling that we get.”

Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky said it was a special opportunity for the community to come together to honor the life of Deputy Fickey.

“We presented the family with a flag flown over the capital of Texas in Mark’s honor,” said Dicky. “We hope it helps them remember how well he served our community.”

Fickey’s mom said she is grateful for the outpour of support from the Brazos Valley community.

“It feels my heart with love,” Dorothy Fickey, mom. “I thank everybody that came. I appreciate it so much and Mark would have too.”

All local law enforcement and first responders who attended the Backing the Badge BBQ said they were glad to be part of this community event.

“Mark was part of the sheriff’s office family for more than 31 years and his loss had an impact on us, so it really meant something to be able to present his family with a small token of our appreciation of his service to the citizens,” said Sheriff Dicky.