B/CS Community Education Center hosting free virtual GED classes, Sept 14-Nov 18

BRAZOS COUNTY, TEXAS — The B/CS Community Education Center is offering free virtual GED classes starting Sept 14-Nov 18.

The English version of these classes will take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 7-9 P.M.

The Spanish version will take place during these same times and dates.

The center will not be offering ESL classes this semester.

There are no current qualifications to join these classes. Students will also not be required to provide any form of ID or have a Social Security number.

Childcare will not be provided, and future students are asked to fill out an application to enroll.

"We are excited to welcome you to our class! We offer these virtual classes free of charge to anyone who is interested." the organization shared online.

To fill out an application, click here!

