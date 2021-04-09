Auto-experts warn, repairing hail damage is never a DIY project

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — On April 8, residents of the Brazos Valley were placed under a tornado warning.

Sheltering inside, locals could hear a constant pounding and loud sound of wind... only it wasn't a tornado, but hail.

Indeed, while the weather event produced zero casualties, the very same, unfortunately, cannot be said for everyone's car still parked outside that night.

Launched back in 1992, KRHD 25 News spoke with local auto-repair business, Dent Magic in Bryan, to break down what Brazos Valley auto-owners should know going forward.

"Once you hear that weather alert, move your car, put a blanket.. but if it's windy, even that protection won't last long after a hail storm comes" shared Anne Stansy, secretary and insurance expert at Dent Magic in Bryan.

So, if that's the case... does that mean it's time to try out some cost-saving 'hacks' like using a plunger or dry ice to fix your hail dents?

"Dry ice... might just hurt the paint on your car more than anything else." shared Thomas Borski, senior technician, manager-owner of the family-run business to 25 KRHD News. "Hail is considered an act of God, so your rates aren't going to go up, if you see the damage, the first thing you always got to do is speak with your insurance company, and the sooner the better."

Well, what if you're one of the lucky ones with no damage?

According to Borski, sometimes, even that good news can still be deceiving.

"If you have a really light-colored car, a white car, if you wake up and see one dent outside, that may just be because it's really bright, but once you pull it inside, you notice the surface damage was worse than you had thought."

However, Borski wants to remind auto-owners, regardless of how little or bad the damage... to file it with their insurance.

"I know it scares people, who feel, it's not worth it after that point, but it really is actually. Your premium isn't going to go up, it's going to be worth it" Borski concluded.

