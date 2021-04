SNOOK, TX — Authorities had to temporarily close a road after a major crash in Snook Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at FM 60 East and FM 50.

Authorities shut down Fm 60 East to allow a medical helicopter to land. The road has since been reopened.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. First responders are directing traffic.

