Authorities searching for suspects involved in drive-by shooting in Benchley, July 20

BENCHLEY, TEXAS — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in a drive-by shooting that occurred on July 20.

According to local authorities, around 12:40 P.M., deputies responded to a shots fire called near the 5900 block of Redbud Dr in Benchley.

It's reported a white Nissan four-door car was seen in the area when shots were fired at said residence.

No injuries were reported and this investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 979-361-4900 or call Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477 if you'd like to remain anonymous.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”