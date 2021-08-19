Authorities searching for six suspects in convenience store robbery

MILANO, Texas — The Milam County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying six robbery suspects.

Around 3:30 A.M. today, Rockdale PD and the Texas Highway Patrol responded to a report of a robbery at Cefco located at 826 E. Avenue C in Milano, Texas.

Local authorities say the six suspects overtook the lone employee and broke into the ATM, taking the cash box; they believe this to be a coordinated event.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milam County Sheriff’s Office at 254-697-7033 or Milam County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-697-(TIPS)8477.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”