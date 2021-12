Authorities in the Brazos Valley are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Waco on Tuesday.

Haylee Ann Morgan was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle at about 9:30 p.m at the 2100 block of North 33rd Street in Waco. The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley said Morgan has ties to College Station and is believed to be in Brazos County.

Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call law enforcement immediately.